35-Year-Old Veteran Listed on Islanders Rookie Roster
The New York Islanders have released their official roster for rookie camp and there is one noticeable oddity. Among the goalies attending rookie camp is 35-year-old veteran Keith Kinkaid.
Kinkaid is joining the Islanders on a professional tryout contract (PTO), but he’s getting his first reps with the team’s top prospects.
Between the NHL and American Hockey League, Kinkaid has played 419 professional hockey games over the span of 13 seasons. 169 of those games came at the NHL level between the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and Colorado Avalanche.
Over his 169 career appearances, Kinkaid has picked up a 70-58-21 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average.
Kinkaid has usually been a backup or third-string option for NHL teams. He played just one game with the Bruins and Avalanche (both in 2022-23) and six with the Canadiens.
Most of Kinkaid’s NHL play came as the backup for the Devils for parts of six seasons. He played 151 games in New Jersey and picked up a 64-55-17 record.
Kinkaid didn’t play a single NHL game in 2023-24, and spent the year with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. He played 24 games with an 8-14-2 record.
Heading into his PTO with the Islanders, Kinkaid has a chance to start the year as their backup netminder. Reports have indicated that star goalie Ilya Sorokin is dealing with an injury and may not be ready for the start of training camp. There isn’t much more detail than that, but the Islanders might be preparing for a different look between the pipes to kick off 2024-25.
Kinkaid began his NHL career during the 2012-13 season with the Devils as an undrafted 23-year-old. He’s bounced around the hockey world his whole career, but is still looking for a crack at the NHL.
"Putting my best foot forward," Kinkaid said. "Be a pro. Be a rookie. Bring some experience and kind of show the way."
Kinkaid stated that he lives in Long Island, grew up an Islanders fan, and getting a chance with the Islanders would be an easy move for him.
