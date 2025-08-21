Red Wings Legend Open To Mentoring Next Generation
In a recent interview with RG Media, Detroit Red Wings legend Sergei Fedorov touched on a few things, and while the retiring of his famous No. 91 is huge news, his comments about the future of the team were equally intriguing.
Fedorov is known for his tremendous leadership qualities and his fantastic skills on the ice, two things that would naturally translate to a role in player development, and Sergey Demidov of RG got a great answer from the three-time Stanley Cup-winning forward, regarding whether there could be another tie to the Original Six franchise, beyond having his No. 91 retired.
“That’s a fair thought. If Detroit’s management wants me involved professionally, I’d be happy to do it," Fedorov expressed to RG. "I’d gladly share my experience, mentor young players, and help raise the next generation of Red Wings champions.”
Surely, the veteran of 1248 games over 18 NHL seasons has a couple of tricks up his sleeve, and plenty of advice, specifically about longevity and performing consistently, despite having such a bright spotlight constantly following him, on and off the ice in Detroit.
Detroit is hoping to get back to the pinnacle of the sport and raise Lord Stanley over their heads in celebration, but first, developing the prospects properly, while they rise through the ranks, takes precedence over all else.
Fedorov's reputation alone should have many young players starstruck, and much like Bobby Orr for the Boston Bruins and Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens, to name a few, Fedorov is respected because he played the game the right way. His impact is undeniable, and having such an asset could only benefit the Red Wings.
The culture of an organization is what sets it apart from others, and who better to help build and reinforce that culture than a player who epitomized success and sporting the famous 'winged wheel".
General Manager Steve Yzerman also had a great playing career, winning the Stanley Cup in 1998 alongside Fedorov, and perhaps the chemistry from back in the day could be a nice formula to build the Red Wings into a franchise to be feared in the playoffs.
Yzerman and his scouting staff have done a great job adding talent through the draft, and Fedorov could be a part of developing young prospects into bona fide everyday NHL players.
There is no indication that such a move will be made, but with the feelers now out for the world to see, maybe it's an idea that holds weight.
