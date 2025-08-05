Red Wings Have Most Work Left This Offseason
The Detroit Red Wings are hoping to take a step forward during the 2025-2026 season. It feels like that's been the sentiment in Motor City for the past few seasons under current executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman. Despite the intentions, the Wings haven't made the postseason since 2016.
The Red Wings have made some moves this summer, but significant work remains. More work than any other team in the NHL is necessary for Detroit to finally solve its postseason issue.
Let's give credit where it's due. The Wings brought in the best goaltender to enter their organization in years when they acquired John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks. Gibson brings a starting-level netminder to a team that's cycled through countless puck-stoppers over the last nine seasons.
It's not enough, however. The big piece missing in this roster is their second-line center position. Right now, second-year forward Marco Kasper is the frontrunner to center the second line. Kasper is a promising player coming off 19 goals and 38 points in 77 contests. The Wings might have all the belief in the world that he takes another step forward, but it's not guaranteed.
Which leaves the Wings in a precarious position. Stanley Cup contending teams don't have that glaring a question mark in their top-six. By acquiring a proven, top-six center, the outlook changes drastically.
With a player that can produce 50-60 points anchoring the second line, the Red Wings go from a questionable team to a playoff one immediately. This would allow Kasper to compete for the second-line center job, and likely wind up playing on the wing for another year while he progresses offensively.
Not only would a true second-line center elevate the roster and relieve the pressure on Kasper, it would also finally give Detroit the ammunition to compete in the best division in the NHL. The Florida Panthers are two-time, defending Stanley Cup champions and the kings of the league. The Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens just broke their own playoff droughts last season and look to take their own next steps. The Tampa Bay Lightning are still one of the most talented teams in the league. The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres are desperate to rebound after disappointing 2024-2025 seasons.
The big question now for Yzerman and the Red Wings is who can they go out and get? Veteran names are the easiest to acquire via trade. If that's the route Yzerman prefers, he could call the Nashville Predators regarding Ryan O'Reilly. The 34-year-old makes less than $5 million per season and recorded 53 points last year for the bottom-feeding Predators.
Yzerman could also go for it all and call the New York Rangers. They have three veteran centers each making over $5 million per season. The Rangers hope the arrival of new head coach Mike Sullivan returns the team to contender status, but having three expensive centers age 32 or older isn't the best recipe for success. Could the Red Wings' cap space and draft pick stockpile be enough to pry one of Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, or Mika Zibanejad from New York?
What's clear is that the Red Wings have so much work left to do. They have the assets - draft picks and salary cap space - to add a major contributor. It's a difficult task for Yzerman to achieve, but he must keep trying in order to bring Detroit back into Stanley Cup contention.
