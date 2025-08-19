Red Wings Retiring Franchise Legend’s Number
The Detroit Red Wings are set to add another number and historic name to the organization’s long list of retired numbers. The franchise was a powerhouse in the NHL during the 1990s and 2000s as their team collected multiple Stanley Cup championships and became a dynastic force that lasted nearly 25 years.
One of the greatest members of that Red Wings dynasty was Russian forward Sergei Federov. Donning his patented number 91, he was a difference-maker each and every time he stepped onto the ice. The dazzling playmaker and devoted teammate finally will see his number retired by the organization during the upcoming 2025-2026 NHL season.
The Athletic’s Max Boltman broke the news, but the Red Wings nearly spoiled the news themselves before The Athletic reporter could break it. In the early morning hours on the social media website X, the Red Wings accidentally or perhaps on purpose, sent out and deleted a tweet that read “#retire91.” The NHL internet community immediately knew what that signal meant, and the official news of Fedorov’s jersey retirement came shortly after.
”The Red Wings are retiring Sergei Fedorov's No. 91 jersey on January 12, before a home game against the Carolina Hurricanes,” Boltman wrote via his X account. “A long-anticipated moment, and honor, are finally here for one of the greatest Red Wings of all time.”
Federov certainly had one of the most accomplished NHL and international careers of his era. The 6’2” Russian forward played in 1,248 NHL games, beginning his historic career during the 1990-1991 season in Detroit. As a rookie, he posted 31 goals and 79 points in 77 regular season contests, the first indication of how strong a player he was.
He’d go on to play 13 seasons in a Red Wings uniform, accomplishing great things with the organization. He won three Stanley Cups with the team, two Frank Selke Trophies as the best defensive forward in the NHL, a Ted Lindsay Award, and a Hart Trophy as the league MVP in 1993-1994, making him one of the very few players not named Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux or Jaromir Jagr to claim that award in the 1990s. That year was the best offensive season of his career, recording 56 goals and 84 assists for 120 points.
In those 1,248 NHL games, Fedorov amassed 483 goals and 696 assists for 1,179 points. He also added on 176 points in 183 postseason contests in his career. In addition to the Red Wings, he also played for the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals.
