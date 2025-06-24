Did Senators Spoil Claude Giroux Signing?
The Ottawa Senators' top remaining business is re-signing Claude Giroux, one of the team's top forwards. The 37-year-old winger is a week away from entering unrestricted free agency, but the Sens are attempting to lure him away from the open market. There has been speculation about whether a deal would be done before July 1st, but a good sign may have emerged.
Is it possible that the Senators spoiled Claude Giroux's signing? The Sens' social media team shared a post via their X account acknowledging Saint John the Baptist Day, an annual celebration on June 24th in the Canadian province of Quebec. The post was innocent-looking enough, but the image shared included three Ottawa players: defenseman Thomas Chabot, winger David Perron and Claude Giroux.
The speculation immediately began to grow after the Senators posted this image. Many considered this a positive sign for the negotiations between Ottawa and Giroux's camp. Why else would they use Giroux if he were in his final week with the organization?
On the other hand, Giroux is still a member of the organization whether or not a contract is in place. Until July 1st, the Senators have contractual control over the veteran winger. It is completely within their right as a franchise to use him in their marketing and social media efforts until he is no longer a member of the Sens.
Regardless, the news has Senators fans optimistic and excited. The organization and their fanbase want Giroux back in Ottawa for another season. After they ended the franchise's playoff drought, expectations are growing, and the hope is that they can improve upon their 2024-2025 results in the upcoming season.
