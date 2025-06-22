Panthers' Brad Marchand Makes Simple Request of Management
Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand is enjoying life in South Florida. He is enjoying it so much, he doesn't want to leave.
After spending a shift serving up Blizzards at a local Dairy Queen restaurant, Marchand had a simple request for the team and general manager Bill Zito.
"Give me a contract," Marchand said with a chuckle.
Marchand, who was acquired on March 7 as a trade deadline warrior, scored 10 goals and had 20 points in 23 playoff games.
With giving out his now trademark Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough blizzards he remarked about his endearment to South Florida.
"It feels like I am home," Marchand said.
He even appeared on social media with Conn Smythe winner Sam Bennett and they both proclaimed that they are not leaving the team or its fans.
Bennett addressed fans at Club E11even in Miami in the wee hours of Friday morning and told them he was home.
"I ain't (expletive) leaving," Bennett said. His remarks were posted on social media as they were being said. There was also a graphic which read "8 more years" behind him.
The Panthers have just over $19 million in salary cap space for next season and are trying to keep the team intact. Somehow, they have to spread that money over Bennett, Marchand and defenseman Aaron Ekblad.
"That's part of who I am at this point," Ekblad said to reporters on Saturday. "I've spent 11 years here, and that's more than I've spent in any home or city in my life. So, it's home, and I expect it to be home."
If Zito can manage to keep all three, it would further cement his legacy as the greatest sports executive in South Florida history.
Rumors are surfacing Bennett will get an eight-year offer from Florida worth an estimated annual average value of $8 million. Marchand is looking for a four-year deal, as he just turned 37, in the same annual range. Ekblad would seek the balance of the pie.
Marchand made $6.13 million this past season.
"These are the best few months I have ever had in my career," Marchand said. "It's an incredible group down here. I've loved every second of it, and hopefully it can continue."
