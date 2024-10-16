Oilers' Connor McDavid Reveals Very Unusual Fear
Connor McDavid is often spoken about as a heroic figure for the Edmonton Oilers. He's reached a status of unflappability that is reminiscent of another great one in Edmonton. It's understandable, he's the ultimate superstar in the NHL, scoring at will and putting up numbers the league has never seen in this modern salary cap era.
But even the Oilers' superstar has his kryptonite. Speaking after the team's first victory of the season, former NHL player and now commentator P.K. Subban asked McDavid a hard-hitting question: are you scared of ketchup?
Yes, you read that right. Connor McDavid, the best player in the NHL, has a phobia of one of the most popular condiments in the world. Subban brought the subject up tongue-in-cheek to McDavid following the game.
"What's the deal with you being scared of ketchup?" Subban asked.
"The ketchup thing's a funny thing," McDavid replied. "My brother and I both just grew up that way. It's more of a phobia. I wish I could tell you more. I don't know why it is that why."
Subban was stunned by the response, but made sure to acknowledge that McDavid's phobia might not be the worst thing. In fact, he believes the rest of the league would trade that for the production McDavid regularly puts up.
"I think I share on behalf of the whole NHL," Subban said. "There's about 700 players that would like the same phobia."
McDavid is closing in on 1,000 points in just his 10th season in the NHL. With 649 games under his belt, he's sitting at 986 career points. When he records 14 more, he will hit the 1,000-point mark in the fifth-fastest fashion in league history. It's no wonder that Subban and the rest of the league are so curious about the small details and phobias of the world's best player. Whatever McDavid is doing, it's seriously working.
