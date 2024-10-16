Senators Lose Key Forward for Multiple Weeks
The Ottawa Senators have gotten off to a respectable start to the 2024-25 season with a 2-1-0 record through three games. They’ll be a bit shorthanded for the next few weeks, however, as forward Ridly Greig deals with an upper-body injury.
Grieg was not in the lineup when the Senators defeated the Los Angeles Kings in a wild 8-7 contest. According to the Senators, Greig will be out for the next two weeks.
To fill Greig’s spot on the roster, the Senators have again recalled forward Adam Gaudette from the American Hockey League. Gaudette was a plus-2 in the 8-7 overtime win over the Kings, and recorded an assist.
In two games played, Greig is yet to record a point in the 2024-25 season. He picked up 113 goals and 13 assists for 26 total points in 72 games in 2023-24.
Over his 94-game NHL career, Greig has posted 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 total points.
The Senators have six games over the next two weeks to close out October. And there is some stiff competition ahead without Greig in the lineup.
Games against the New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning precede a brief Western Conference road trip.
