Two Penguins Stars Set to Hit Historic Milestones
The Pittsburgh Penguins are no longer the powerhouse of the NHL they once were. Their superstar duo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, while still scoring at an impressive rate, are each a few years from 40. It's a hard idea to accept if you are a Penguins fan, as their dominance was a foregone conclusion for nearly two decades.
The one thing the Penguins can still count on is that Crosby and Malkin will produce on the ice. Crosby is attempting to set an NHL record this season by averaging a point-per-game for the 20th straight time. Malkin is coming off a 67-point season as a 37-year-old second-line center and has seven points in his first four games of 2024.
That production has both Penguins' stars rapidly approaching some incredible milestones and it's possible they do it in the same game. Crosby is perched on 1,599 career points while Malkin has 499 career goals, putting both players on the brink of adding another historic achievement to their Hall of Fame resumes.
The Pens' captain will become just the 10th player in NHL history to record 1,600 points when he hits that mark. He will also be the first player to do it in 13 years, when franchise legend Jaromir Jagr joined the 1,600-point club in 2011. One of the game's all-time best players, he's collected 1,599 career points in just 1,276 games. So far this season, he's off to a slow start per his usual pace, with just three points in four games.
When Malkin scores his next goal, he will become the 48th player in NHL history to score 500 goals or more. He will also join his fellow countrymen Alexander Ovechkin as just the second Russian in league history to reach that achievement. Over 1,149 NHL games, he has 499 goals, 804 assists, and 1,303 total points.
With the Penguins set to play the Buffalo Sabres in their next game, Crosby and Malkin will be looking to each hit these incredible milestones while also helping their team to a victory over a hungry Sabres team.
