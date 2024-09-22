Oilers Forward Out Long-Term After Surgery
The Edmonton Oilers will be without a key forward for the majority of the 2024-25 season as Evander Kane undergoes surgery to repair numerous injuries. Kane had a successful operation in New York City saying on Instagram that he has a long road of recovery ahead.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, there isn’t an exact timeline set for Kane, but he may be able to return in January or February.
The Oilers can expect to be without Kane for at least four to five months, leaving some hope he will not miss the entire 2024-25 season. Kane remains optimistic that he will still help the Oilers as the push for the playoffs picks up by the time he may be ready to return.
Kane had surgery to repair both abductors, a pair of hernias, and two abdominal tears. These injuries surfaced during the Oilers’ playoff run, forcing Kane to miss five of the seven games Stanley Cup Final games against the Florida Panthers.
This timeline for recovery will halt the start of Kane’s 16th season in the NHL. He’s played 930 games between the Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, and Atlanta Thrashers.
Kane was a first-round draft pick (4th overall) of the Thrashers in 2009, and has gone on to score 326 goals and 291 assists for 617 total points in his career.
At 32 years old, Kane played 77 games of the 2023-24 regular season with the Oilers and put up 24 goals and 20 assists for 44 total points. Before being taken out of the lineup in the postseason, he scored eight points (4G-4A) in 20 games.
Oilers’ general manager Stan Bowman previously stated they would not put Kane on long-term injured reserve to start the year. With a soft timeline set, it seems likely Kane will be moved to LTIR to start the 2024-25 season.
