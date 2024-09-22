NHL Releases New Line of Team Jerseys
Last season, the NHL shared the news of an expanded partnership with retail company Fanatics. The deal made Fanatics the official uniform provider for the NHL for the next decade and the manufacturer of all jerseys available for purchase.
The 2024-2025 NHL season is the first one of the new deal. After a year of research and design, Fanatics' work debuted with the preseason kicking off. Not only did new threads debut on the ice, they also debuted off of it.
In partnership with Fanatics, the NHL announced a new line of jerseys now available for sale. The line is a huge upgrade on the variety of selection and quality, giving fans access to four different categories of jerseys.
The top of the line product is the Fanatics Authentic Pro. This is supposed to be a nearly identical match to the jerseys the players wear on the ice. Featuring an additional layer of fabric inside the sleeve and sewn-in embroidered crests and patches, and a holographic NHL Shield on the neck, one of these will cost upwards of $425.
Next is the Fanatics Premium. According to the NHL's release, this category is "consistent with the highest level of jersey previously available at retail." This style also includes a sewn-in crest and patches and also includes the holographic NHL Shield on the neck. A premium jersey will run you between $180 and $230 dollars.
One of the best parts of this new release is there are options beyond the premium products. The Fanatics Breakaway jersey is a more affordable style, with heat pressed lettering and crests, this style seems more comfortable and in the vein of typical replica jerseys. The price for this is between $135 and $170.
Lastly, they also introduced the Fanatics Practice, putting all 32 NHL team's practice uniforms on sale. The jerseys received an updated crest treatment, and retail for $120. All of these jerseys are now available for purchase just in time for the 2024-2025 season to begin.
