Flyers Star Set for Highly Anticipated Debut
The Philadelphia Flyers begin their 2024-2025 preseason schedule with a matchup against their divisional rival. The Flyers travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Washington Capitals. For most teams, the preseason is a time for players to surprise and make an impression.
For the Flyers, this preseason is about one thing: Matvei Michkov. The seventh overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft signed his entry-level contract this summer, forgoing the finals years of his contract in the KHL to play in Philadelphia. It was a
The Flyers' new star will look to make his debut when the team takes on the Capitals. It's fitting that the 19-year-old phenom will play his first NHL action against the Caps. Michkov is the next Russian superstar to take the NHL by storm, which is eerily reminiscent of the situation Washington was in with Alexander Ovechkin during the 2005-2006 season. Michkov has a long career ahead of him in order to catch up to Ovi, but the potential is there for him to be an elite player in the NHL.
Michkov now gets his first opportunity to show what he can do in the NHL. He impressed in his first weeks with the club, dominating during the team's rookie camp and prospect tournament. He's looking to keep that momentum going into the preseason and regular season.
The Flyers will also have another other notable prospect debut during this preseason contest. 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko, a talented playmaker, will make his professional debut as well. He's likely bound for another year of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), but the Flyers will give him a long look during the preseason.
One other Flyers prospect to look out for during this matchup is goaltender Carson Bjarnason. The team's second round draft pick in 2023 is a promising young netminder, and will likely split time with starting goaltender Ivan Fedotov during the game against the Capitals.
