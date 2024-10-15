Oilers Named Landing Spot for Former Bruins Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers are off to one of the coldest starts in the NHL in it’s first week. They’re 0-3-0 while being outscored 15-3. The superstars are yet to make an impact, the goaltending hasn’t seen improvements, and the new-look blue line isn’t doing the team any favors.
While it’s just the first three games and no one around the Oilers’ organization is hitting the panic button, there are still plenty of holes that need to be filled. One of those holes is on defense and there are still options to help the cause.
In a recent clip from Insider Trading, TSN’s Darren Dreger suggested a veteran defenseman who is still floating around as a free agent.
“There’s no sense of panic, but I think of an upgrade on defense,” Dreger said. “Somebody like Kevin Shattenkirk who’s out there. This guy’s a 35-year-old, right-shot defense. All he wants to do is chase a Stanley Cup again.”
Shattenkirk spent the 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins, and proved he could still cut it in the NHL. In 64 games he scored six goals and 18 assists for 24 total points. It’s not the highest number of his career, but he still isn’t a slouch at the NHL level.
The Oilers need all the help they can get on the blue line and Shattenkirk would play as a cheap option. Not only would he help, but like Dreger said, they share a similar mindset.
They both want to win the Stanley Cup. Shattenkirk already won once with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020, but who wouldn’t want to add a second championship to their resume?
The Oilers made it to Game 7 of the Cup Final last year and were chosen by many to be this season’s champions.
It’s a little bit confusing, maybe just because it’s so early, why Stan Bowman wouldn’t embrace an opportunity to bring in a veteran puck mover,” Dreger said. “Into the fold to help that blue line.”
In 952 career games, Shattenkirk has put up 103 goals and 381 assists for 484 total points.
The Oilers need help and there are free agents that can still be of assistance. Between Shattenkirk and former Oilers blue liner Justin Schultz, Oilers’ general manager Bowman should be working the phones.
