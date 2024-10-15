3 Trade Fits for Maple Leafs Defender
The Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Timothy Liljegren appear ready for a split. The 25-year-old puck mover has yet to appear in a game for the Leafs this season, and it's not clear where Liljegren fits into the lineup. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting that both sides would welcome a change, and it's increasing that chatter around the rumor mill. With the possibility of a trade increasing, where are some potential fits for the Leafs' defenseman?
Detroit Red Wings
The Maple Leafs would be hard-pressed to make a trade within their division, but the Detroit Red Wings would make an excellent new home for Liljegren. Behind Moritz Seider, the Wings don't have that ideal second-pairing defender for the right side. Acquiring Liljegren would be an ideal solution for the Wings as they try to break their nearly decade-long playoff drought.
Minnesota Wild
Now this is a fit that I genuinely believe in. Brock Faber is their top guy, Jonas Brodin is solid as a rock, and they have quality pieces in Declan Chisholm and Jacob Middleton, but adding Liljegren would raise their defensive group to a new level. Liljegren could shoulder top-four minutes and relieve some of the pressure on Brodin and Faber, and he's likely already on the Wild's radar.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings might not have been a potential fit a few weeks ago, But that changed when their top defender and Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty suffered a fractured ankle in the preseason. And while this presents an excellent opportunity for younger players on their roster like Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence, this team is also trying to keep up in the Pacific Division. They have a deep and dangerous offensive group, an improved situation in net, and now they need the defense to match. Bringing in Liljegren would round out their roster and be an ideal fit for the 25-year-old defender.
