Oilers Need Connor McDavid 'Masterclass'
The Edmonton Oilers have started the 2024-25 season with an extremely poor 0-3-0 record and have been outscored 15-3. Some of the NHL’s biggest names are what make the Oilers usually so lethal, but they’ve had a quiet start to the year.
Connor McDavid is yet to score a goal and Leon Draisaitl only has one point through three games. There hasn’t been a sense of panic in Edmonton, yet, but it will be up to the Oilers’ superstars to turn things around.
TSN’s Bryan Hayes believes Oilers fans should be excited for the next few weeks, as this slow start should spur an extremely hot streak from McDavid.
“I’m looking at the big guys,” Hayes said. “If you’re a hockey fan, a McDavid masterclass is coming.”
McDavid is by far the most skilled player in the NHL and his numbers year after year show that. As he approaches 1,000 career points in under 700 games played, McDavid has cleared the 100-point mark in seven of his first nine seasons.
The only years he didn’t exceed 100 points were his rookie campaign where an injury held him to just 45 games, and the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. He still had 97 points in 64 games that year though.
The light switch is sure to flip on for McDavid at some point. When it does, the rest of the NHL will be put on notice as the game’s best player leads the charge in Edmonton.
“He’s the best player in the world,” Hayes said. “He’s going to snap out of it. And whoever has to face that rath, watch yourself. He’s got a four or five-point night coming.”
There are other issues plaguing the Oilers beyond a lack of offense from the stars, like defense and goaltending. Hayes thinks a move or two on the blue line will open new doors for the Oilers.
Behind the defense, Hayes believes Oilers’ netminder Stuart Skinner could be Team Canada’s goalie for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He’ll need to shake off this early rust if he wants to lead Canada, or even make the team.
The Oilers aren’t panicking at this early stage of the season. They had an awful start to last year and eventually found a rhythm. Much of the same is expected this year, and all eyes will be on McDavid. He’s expected to once again look like the greatest player in the world and produce at an other-worldly level.
