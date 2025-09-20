Oilers Reveal New Alternate Jersey
With the 2025-26 NHL season now just a few weeks away, teams around the league are unveiling some new alternate jerseys ahead of their on-ice debut. Some are throwing it back to their older days, others are going with bold new looks, and the Edmonton OIlers are somewhere in the middle.
The Oilers officially unveiled their new third jersey this weekend, which feature an all-new design while maintaining a a classic feel. The jersey has an off-white/tan base with "Oilers" written in a script font across the chest, marking the first true wordmark jersey in franchise history. A blue helmet, gloves and pants (distinct from the ones they wear with their primary jerseys) bring the uniform together.
As is often the case with alternate uniforms, the details help set the look apart from others. The Oilers say the uniform "honours the region the team calls home for the first time" with the shoulder patch "saluting the work ethic of Oil Country's industries." The blue collar is also said to be a nod to the blue-collar workers that helped build the region up.
The Oilers will wear their new alternates seven times this season, starting with a home game against the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 28 and ending with a home game against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 31. Two of these games - against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 12 and the Nashville Predators on Jan. 13 - will be on the road, undoubtedly possible because of the light base.
After losing in the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons, the Oilers are potentially entering a make-or-break season. There's immense pressure to get over the hump not just because of how close they've come, but because of star forward Connor McDavid's contract situation.
McDavid, a three-time Hart Trophy-winner who is near-unanimously considered the best player in the league today, is entering the final season of an eight-year, $100 million contract ($12.5 million cap hit) he signed in 2017. He will undoubtedly become the highest-paid player in the league when he signs his new contact, but he's been very non-committal when asked about the situation, fueling speculation that he could test the market next summer.
Whether or not he is seriously considering an exit or simply doesn't want to distract from the rest of the team remains to be seen.
