Oilers Forward May Not Be Ready for Regular Season
As the Edmonton Oilers lost their second-straight Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers in June, it was hard not to wonder how the series would've been different if they had star forward Zach Hyman available.
Hyman, 33, collided with Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment early in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final and dislocated his wrist, causing him to miss the rest of the postseason. The Toronto naitve had five goals and 11 points in 15 playoff games prior to his injury, and the Oilers desperately missed him in the final as goals became increasingly hard to come by. That's not to say they would've won the Stanley Cup with him in the lineup, but he definitely would've made an impact.
Unfortunately, it seems like they might have to wait a bit longer to get Hyman back on the ice. Speaking at Team Canada's Olympic orientation camp, the veteran forward said he's unsure if he'll be ready when the Oilers open the regular season against the rival Calgary Flames on Oct. 8.
"Will I be ready for the start of the season? I don't know. But I'm on the right track, which is good." Hyman told reporters Thursday, per TSN. "The fact that I don't know is a good thing because it could be, 'No I'm not.' [I] have one more meeting with the surgeon to wrap it up, which is great."
Hyman has been a key part of the Oilers' success over the past few years. Over four seasons in Edmonton, he's scored 144 goals and 258 points in 308 regular season games, plus 35 goals and 60 points in 68 playoff games. He's usually on Connor McDavid's wing, and does he ever take advantage of the opportunity.
However, knowing he could've helped made watching his team struggle on the biggest stage all the more painful.
"It was miserable," Hyman said. "It's very horrible, very hard. No matter what, you're stressed, whether you're up or down. You have no control and you're helpless. At the same time, you're trying to keep it all together and be supportive for the guys who are playing.
"So, when I wasn't around them I was a stress case, and when I was, I just tried to be an emotional support system, [an] anchor for those guys."
When he does get back, though, Hyman will absolutely have a chip on his shoulder. Not only does he want to help the Oilers get over the hump, but he wants to suit up for Team Canada at next year's Olympics after missing the 4 Nations Face-Off roster.
"I'd say watching was more motivation than not making the team because it's more real," said Hyman. "I remember watching with our [Oilers] teammates and cheering for Connor on, and you want to be there, you want to be in those moments, you want to be on the greatest stage. It was disappointing, obviously, and I'll do everything I can to make this one."
