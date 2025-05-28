Oilers Forward Out for Season
The Edmonton Oilers are just a win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final, but will likely be without a key face for the remainder of the season. According to Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, forward Zach Hyman will undergo a surgery and will likely miss the remainder of the playoffs.
Hyman was an early exit in the Oilers’ Game 4 victory over the Dallas Stars, leaving in the first period after an apparent upper-body injury. The Oilers are up 3-1 in the Western Conference Final over the Stars but will have to finish their year without Hyman.
Initial reports indicated Hyman might just be out for the remainder of the Western Conference Final. The confirmation of surgery almost surely draws his season to an unfortunate ending.
The Oilers don’t expect to see Hyman for some time, and with the Stanley Cup Final possibly being right around the corner, there may not be enough time for him to return this season.
Hyman appeared in 15 playoff games with the Oilers this year, posting five goals and six assists for 11 total points. In those 15 games, he also collected a whopping 111 hits, an area of his game he has clearly taken to a new level.
The 2024-25 season wasn’t one of Hyman’s best, following up a 54-goal campaign in 2023-24 with just 44 points (27G-17A). Regardless, the Oilers need a player like Hyman in the lineup to keep their Cup chances high.
Hyman scored a playoff leading 16 goals last year, helping lead the Oilers all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Oilers seem destined for a rematch with the Florida Panthers in the Cup Final, but they will have to play on without one of their top forwards.
