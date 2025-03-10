Panthers Defenseman Suspended For Performance Enhancing Drugs
The Florida Panthers will be without their top defenseman for the next 20 games. The NHL announced that Aaron Ekblad was suspended for 20 games without pay for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy.
In a stunning announcement, the NHL shared that Ekblad would miss the next 20 games. In their press release, the league also shares that this suspension also comes with a mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
“Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended for 20 games, without pay, for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program,” they wrote. “Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the suspension is accompanied by mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment.”
Before the suspension, Ekblad was having an excellent season. In 56 games, he has three goals and 30 assists for 33 points while playing over 23 minutes per game. Without him in the lineup, the team will turn to recently acquired blue liner Seth Jones to fill the void.
Ekblad is the first player in several years for violating this policy. The last player to face a similar suspension was defenseman Nate Schmidt, who is coincidentally now on the Panthers.
