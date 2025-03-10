NHL Lessons Learned: The Central Division Gauntlet
The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and the league has descended into chaos. With as many as 22 teams still in the playoff race, every game and point is important in the final quarter of the regular season. With the deadline now past, let's look at the latest lessons learned around the league.
1. Panther Ready to Repeat
The Florida Panthers were one of the big winners at the deadline, bringing in defenseman Seth Jones, forwards Nico Sturm and Brad Marchand, and goalies Vitek Vanecek and Kaapo Kakkhonen. The team improved all facets of their team and opened their post-deadline schedule with a 4-0 drubbing of the Buffalo Sabres. They've won six in a row and hold a four point lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers are primed for another deep Stanley Cup Playoffs run.
2. Red Wings Free Falling
The Detroit Red Wings made an impressive run over the last month, rocketing up the Eastern Conference Wild Card standings. Currently, the team is three points back from the final spot. The problem is they've lost five in a row and seven out of their last 10. The team did very little at the deadline as well, and that lack of reinforcements has deflated the team. They must get things back on track quickly before a playoff spot gets out of hand.
3. The Central Division Gauntlet
The Central Division is the toughest in the NHL this year. It's a gauntlet between the Winnipeg Jets, the Dallas Stars, and the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs and Stars made bold and tactical trades to improve their Stanley Cup odds, but the Jets had a tame deadline performance by comparison. The Jets hold a six-point cushion at the top of the division, but the Stars have won eight of their last 10, while the Avs have won five straight and seven of their last 10. The Central Division will come down to the wire regarding playoff seeding, and that's just the beginning for these three teams.
