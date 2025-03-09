Senators Made Sneakiest Move of Deadline
The Ottawa Senators were one of the busiest teams at this year's NHL Trade Deadline. They captured headlines with the acquisition of forward Dylan Cozens. The move shook their core, sending out beloved center Josh Norris in the deal.
The Senators also made the sneakiest move of this year's deadline when they acquired winger Fabian Zetterlund from the San Jose Sharks. The 25-year-old scorer is still establishing his reputation in the NHL, but the Sens got one of the most underrated skill players in the league.
Zetterlund was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils but traded to the Sharks as part of the Timo Meier trade a few years ago. With San Jose, he's blossomed. Last season, he scored 24 goals and followed that up with 17 goals and 36 points in 64 games this year.
His scoring alone is a jolt to the Senators' group. He'll be an excellent addition to their top six whenever he joins the team. One way in particular is his 5-on-5 scoring abilities. According to MoneyPuck, Zetterlund's expected goals per 60 minutes of ice time is 0.96, and his expected points per 60 minutes are 1.99. Over the past three seasons, both statistics have risen steadily.
Zetterlund will undoubtedly help the Sens' 5-on-5 scoring. He produces the vast majority of his points at even strength, recording 30 of his 36 points this season.
That even-strength scoring capability most certainly enticed Senators General Manager Steve Staios to pull the trigger on this trade. So far this season, the team has managed 2.85 goals per game, which ranks 17th in the NHL. Still, the team is holding firm to the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Adding Zetterlund and Dylan Cozens to their top six, the Senators are aiming for more consistent production for the rest of the regular season and into the postseason. If it pays off, the NHL community will look back at this deal as the sneakiest trade of the deadline season.
