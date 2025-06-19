Panthers' Brad Marchand Wants Team Canada Spot
Two-time Stanley Cup Champion and Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand is a very viable candidate to play for Team Canada at the Winter Olympic Games in 2026. Even though he was not one of the first six names to be released, he is under strong consideration to represent his homeland in Milan next February.
“Look, it’s the highest achievement you can have as a Canadian-born player, to be part of Team Canada," Marchand said. "So yeah, it’s obviously a goal and something I’m going to shoot for. “Obviously, that’s next year’s task and one of the goals on the docket. Obviously, there are a million players who could play on that team. Canada is so deep and has a tremendous amount of talent, so it’s going to be an uphill battle.”
Marchand said Wednesday night he received the message loud and clear from Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong during a recent conversation the two had about the Games. The men's tournament will begin with preliminary games Feb. 11 and will culminate with the gold-medal game on Feb. 22.
"I talked to him just last week about how impressed we all are about how he's playing," Armstrong told NHL.com in a phone interview. "He's playing fantastic. He certainly, as I said to him, has every opportunity to make the Olympic team."
Last year, Marchand was among the first six to be named to the Canadian entry in the 4 Nations Face-Off. However the Olympic team was different as he was not mentioned in the first six for the Olympic team. His spot on the first six was taken by Panthers' teammate Sam Reinhart, who scored four goals against the Edmonton Oilers to help Florida clinch their second consecutive Stanley Cup Wednesday night.
Marchand, ever humble, was not upset Reinhart got the nod over him for the top six. He was encouraged by what Armstrong said to him over the phone.
“It just shows a lot about (Armstrong’s) character that he would call me,” Marchand said. “He didn’t have to do that. He just wanted to let me know they were making a change in the top of the original six guys they were naming based with 4 Nations and now the Olympic team. But I mean, (Reinhart) was always going to be on that team; he’s an incredible person and player."
Injuries might have played a part in Marchand not making the top six. He had surgery three times last summer. Marchand was not playing at full speed in February during the tournament, but did average 19.45 minutes of ice time during the four games. He also scored a goal.
Armstrong said the Canadian team officials have been watching what Marchand has done in Florida since he was traded by the Boston Bruins in March. Needless to say, they have been very impressed.
“He’s taken a young group with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen on his line, taken them under his wing, and they’ve had a massive effect -- not just on this series, but on the entire playoffs,” Armstrong said. “He was good at 4 Nations in a different role, and now he’s playing very good.
“He’s doing what we asked all the guys to do -- when the lights are the brightest, whether it’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, World Championships, whatever it may be, we want to see how guys perform. And he’s performing well above par right now.”
