Sam Bennett Brings Home Conn Smythe as Panthers Win Second Cup
Forward Sam Bennett now has two Stanley Cup Championships and a Conn Smythe Trophy to list on his resume as he either negotiates a new contract with the Florida Panthers or hits the open market on July 1 as an unrestricted free agent.
Bennett was the leading goal scorer in the playoffs with 15 goals. He also set the record for most road goals in a postseason with 13. Bennett added seven assists for 22 points to help the Panthers capture the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. His 22 total points were good for fourth in the league.
This could be the final time Bennett puts on a Panthers' sweater, but there are rumors he will take a hometown discount to stay with the Panthers. According to reports, Bennett is looking at an anticipated eight-year contract worth an annual average of $8 million per season.
"We played a lot of really good teams in this ride," Bennett said on the TNT telecast afterwards. "There are 25 MVP's on this team."
The Conn Smythe could have gone to any number of the Panthers' players, but Bennett was the most deserving. Brad Marchand scored six goals to tie Sam Reinhart for the team lead in scoring during the Final.
Goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky, but for a dismal second period in Game 4, had a brilliant series and he could have made a tremendous argument for the Conn Smythe.
