Breakaway on SI

Sam Bennett Brings Home Conn Smythe as Panthers Win Second Cup

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the NHL Playoffs.

Scott Salomon

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) controls the puck defended by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman (96) during the second period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) controls the puck defended by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman (96) during the second period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Forward Sam Bennett now has two Stanley Cup Championships and a Conn Smythe Trophy to list on his resume as he either negotiates a new contract with the Florida Panthers or hits the open market on July 1 as an unrestricted free agent.

Bennett was the leading goal scorer in the playoffs with 15 goals. He also set the record for most road goals in a postseason with 13. Bennett added seven assists for 22 points to help the Panthers capture the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. His 22 total points were good for fourth in the league.

This could be the final time Bennett puts on a Panthers' sweater, but there are rumors he will take a hometown discount to stay with the Panthers. According to reports, Bennett is looking at an anticipated eight-year contract worth an annual average of $8 million per season.

"We played a lot of really good teams in this ride," Bennett said on the TNT telecast afterwards. "There are 25 MVP's on this team."

The Conn Smythe could have gone to any number of the Panthers' players, but Bennett was the most deserving. Brad Marchand scored six goals to tie Sam Reinhart for the team lead in scoring during the Final.

Goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky, but for a dismal second period in Game 4, had a brilliant series and he could have made a tremendous argument for the Conn Smythe.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for Miami Dolphins On SI. Scott also does the same for the New York Giants On SI, Miami Hurricanes On SI and San Antonio Spurs On SI. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and other college football championship bowl games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law.

Home/News Feed Page