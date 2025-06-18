Panthers' Conn Smythe Race Came Down to Wire
The Florida Panthers made it clear who the best team in the NHL was this season, as they demolished the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their second straight Stanley Cup.
What was uncertain, however, was who would take home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.
Two Panthers forwards, Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand, both had strong cases for the award. Bennett led all players with 15 goals this postseason, 13 of which came on the road. On the other hand, Marchand, who came over from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline, had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) and consistently came up clutch when the Panthers needed a hero.
In the end, Bennett took home the Conn Smythe Trophy, and became the first Panther to do so as Oilers forward Connor McDavid won it last year despite his team losing. However, the race was just as close as everyone expected.
The Pro Hockey Writers Association released full Conn Smythe ballots for all 18 voters on Wednesday, revealing that Bennett received 11 first-place votes to Marchand's seven. They also combined to take first and second on every ballot. Ultimately, Bennett won with 76 points to Marchand's 68, with points being awarded on a 5-3-1 basis.
"Over the course of Florida’s 57-day quest for a second straight Stanley Cup, Bennett shattered both NHL and Panthers franchise records in becoming one of just a handful of players to win the Conn Smythe without a previous individual NHL Award in his trophy case," wrote Frank Seravalli, president of the PHWA. "Bennett paced the playoffs with 15 goals, tied for second-most in one playoff run in the salary cap era, which also set a Panthers record. But it was his 12 goals scored on the road [finished with 13] that set a new NHL high-water mark."
Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling rounded out the top five, earning 10, 7 and 1 point(s), respectively.
Both Bennett and Marchand are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on July 1, so it will be interesting to see if the Panthers can keep one or both of their MVP candidates.
