Oilers Forward Skips Handshakes After Stanley Cup Loss
The Edmonton Oilers suffered their second straight defeat in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers and went out with a whimper. The Panthers dominated Game 6, defeating the Oilers by a score of 5-1.
Before the clock hit zeroes, Oilers forward Evander Kane showed a little too much emotion, laying a heavy slash against Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk. Kane was already receiving a slashing penalty against Tkachuk when he followed and laid a second, much more blatant two-handed slash.
Kane was tossed from the game with a 10-minute game misconduct, effectively ending his 2024-25 season.
The Panthers closed out their second straight Cup championship, and as is tradition in the NHL, the two teams lined up to shake hands after a hard-fought series. Kane, however, stayed in the Oilers’ locker room and did not take part in the handshake line.
Tensions were high between Kane and the Panthers all series, but the animosity is almost always put aside when a playoff round comes to an end.
Kane has a documented history of being tough to deal with both on and off the ice.
Kane missed the entire 2024-25 regular season rehabbing from multiple surgeries over the previous offseason. He played in 20 playoff games this year, scoring six goals and six assists for 12 points.
The 2024-25 season ended with the Oilers losing in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year, and one of their key forwards not shaking the hands of the players who bested them two years in a row.
