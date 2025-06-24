Panthers President Takes Jab at Analyst
The sun-drenched Florida Panthers celebrated their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship on Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach. During the celebration, Panthers' president Matt Caldwell chased down NHL on TNT Paul Bissonnette with his microphone and called him out.
He took not so subtle jabs at the retired Toronto Maple Leafs star.
Bissonnette largely criticized the Panthers on Stanley Cup playoff telecasts and said they had an advantage over other teams in the NHL because of their lack of a state income tax.
Caldwell, who has served in his capacity since 2016, is a graduate of West Point and has an impeccable military record. He is also now the presiding officer of a two-time Stanley Cup champion franchise.
When Caldwell took the microphone from television play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein, Caldwell addressed the approximately 400,000 in attendance and expressed his gratitude for them showing up to the parade and all season.
He then turned his attention to Bissonnette as if he had an axe to grind.
"Have you guys heard some of this rhetoric — that the reason the Panthers are winning is because there are no state taxes in Florida. Have you guys heard this? The media - that Biz-idiot is out there saying that," Caldwell said to the tumultuous crowd.
Bissonnette made the comments after the Panthers dispatched the Maple Leafs in seven games. The Panthers won Game 7 in Toronto.
Bissonnette did not mention the fact the Tampa Bay Lightning won two Stanley Cups with the same advantage. There are also other states that have no income tax. Each state and team has something unique to offer, Further other states such as Texas, Washington and Nevada do not have a state income tax either.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman quickly dismissed the notion of the Florida teams having an advantage when he appeared on set during the Stanley Cup Final.
"When the Florida teams weren't good, which was for about 17 years, nobody said anything about it," Bettman said. "For those of you who played, were you sitting there with a tax table? No."
