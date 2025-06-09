Panthers HC Blames AI for Stanley Cup Comments
Artificial intelligence has made its way to the Stanley Cup Final. Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said a quote that was attributed to him after the Game 2 double overtime win Friday night was actually a product of AI.
"There's a real chance that - I didn't say it. There was this AI thing going on," Maurice said Sunday after practice. "I got the text that said 'I can't believe you said you coaches shouldn't touch The Stanley Cup. No, it's right here. It's got you saying it.''
Maurice then defended himself. It should also be noted that Maurice held the Cup after last season's Game 7 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
"No, I never said it," Maurice said.
Maurice, the master wordsmith if there ever was one, categorically denied making the comment.
There was also a video that circulated in Canada where Maurice made derogatory comments about Leon Draitsaitl and Connor McDavid's play in the first two games.
“He fed both of those men their jockstrap, both of these games,” the AI-generated Maurice said about his captain and top centre, Aleksander Barkov.
"The video was generated using artificial intelligence and circulated online, causing a stir in the hockey community. The video has been widely circulated as fake, with many pointing out that the lip movements and voice do not align with the audio," according to the Winnipeg Sun.
The video went one step further and attributed the following to Maurice.
“What we saw out there tonight was frustration,” the AI video said. “We’ll see how the league wants to deal with it. If they want to make the wrong decision about what to do about that play, then McDavid, Draisaitl … keep your f—ing head up.”
The Sun said that "one thing you learn about Maurice is that his quotes, as good as they are, aren’t just there for a light-hearted laugh."
Maurice was not pleased after the Panthers clinched a playoff berth in late March by losing 3-2 to the New York Islanders.
“Today is free quote f—ing day,” he told reporters. “Take whatever you think I might say and use it. I won’t bitch about it.”
Maurice notoriously offers some of the best quotes in the NHL.
