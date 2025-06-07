Panthers’ Sam Bennett Will Continue to Live in Crease
When all hell breaks loose in front of the Edmonton Oilers' goal, Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett wants to be in the thick of things and he doesn't really care about the ramifications.
He is going to continue to camp out in front of Oilers' Stuart Skinner's net despite receiving a goalie interference penalty in the first period of Game 2, which led to an Edmonton power play goal by Leon Draisaitl that was set up by Connor McDavid.
Television replays on TNT showed that Mattias Ekholm appeared to have knocked Bennett into Skinner, which caused the goalie to go down. He hit his head on the post and was tended to by team trainers. It appeared as though he embellished the situation, as Bennett was actually forced into Skinner by Ekholm.
"I was pushed," Bennett said after the game. "I think the goalie kicked out my heel that made me fall. I didn't agree with that."
Despite the penalty, Bennett said he is not changing his game to appease anyone. He said in a post-game interview he will stay put and play his game regardless of what the referees or anyone else thinks.
"That's where I'm gonna be (in front of the net) for the rest of the series," Bennett said.
Bennett earns his living in the crease. He has scored a record 12 playoff goals on the road this season. He has taken down Skinner and Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz, who used to play with Bennett on the Panthers. He actually sent Stolarz to the hospital with a concussion.
In Game 1, Bennett scored a game-tying goal in the first period where he banged into Skinner. The Oilers challenged it on goalie interference allegations, but this time the referees did not buy it and the goal counted.
"My vantage point - in the moment, anyways - I had no chance to make a save," Skinner said. "I always think I have some sort of chance to make a save, but in that scenario, there really wasn't anything I could have done. The guy was right on me. I couldn't do anything, so I just thought, 'Oh, it's an easy challenge, no goal'
"Then I talked to the ref, and he obviously said that he tripped over our guys stick and that's kind of what happened."
