Panthers HC Jokes to Dissuade Sam Bennett From Leaving
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice has never been at a loss for words. He is also one of the best quotes in the National Hockey League. His exchange with Jackie Redmond of TNT on Monday night was simply legendary.
Panthers center Sam Bennett could become a free agent on July 1. Maurice joked with Redmond that Bennett had the plague and was uncurable. He also said he was not coachable.
“He’s got a horrible attitude,” Maurice said of Bennett after speaking of his greatness. “I think he’s got bubonic plague or dengue fever. He’s got a whole bunch of things. We’re not sure if he can be cured.”
Should the Panthers win two more games and retain the Stanley Cup, he will be a serious contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs.
His 14 playoff goals lead the NHL and are four better than Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl, who was drafted with Bennett in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft.
Maurice likes to joke and kid around. He did the same thing last season to Sam Reinhart when he said Reinhart was "hard to deal with", "had a terrible attitude" and "was mean to small animals."
As it turned out Reinhart re-signed with the Panthers. Bennett just might do the same as he has indicated he would like to stay in South Florida. He would not give any further indication at the Stanley Cup media day.
“Since the playoffs started, it has just taken a back seat,’’ Bennett said last week. “I haven’t really thought about anything other than the playoffs and getting here. That has been the whole focus.’’
The Panthers have only so much salary cap to go around, and word is they want to re-sign Aaron Ekblad and winger Brad Marchand. They also have to add a backup goalkeeper and it could be Kaapo Kahkonen, who is playing in Charlotte, the Panthers minor league affiliate who happens to be opening the Calder Cup on Friday night. He has won his last six starts.
If Bennett says he wants to stay in Sunrise, it would be a better than even bet that general manager Bill Zito will make it happen.
