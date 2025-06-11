Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky Watches Brawl From His Office
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is tough as nails in between the pipe. He protects the net with his whole body and is not afraid to take a check or a stick in defense of his goal.
However, when it came to the brawl in the third period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night, Bobrovsky stayed in his crease and left the fighting to the professionals.
Bobrovsky wanted no part of the fists which were flying with 9:38 to play in the game.
He stayed in his crease, which doubles as his office on game nights. He watched Jonah Gadjovich, AJ Greer and Sam Bennett take on the Edmonton Oilers enforcers. The fight was ripe for an MMA match as described by Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk.
Despite his détente, Bobrovsky was shown nothing but love by Panthers fans in the Amerant Bank Arena. They also took to social media to voice their content with the position he took. He left the fighting to the professionals.
"Bobby just being glorious per usual," said a fan on Instagram.
Another one said: "Bob is resetting and refocusing to do it again in game 4.”
Another fan said: "Bob really just chilling 😭”
“Bob just enjoying the movie with his popcorn,” another social media user posted.
Via a different post: “Bob's just a chill guy”
Said another: “Only Bob puts Bob in the corner.”
The goalie known simply as Bobby left his fighting between the pipes. He turned back 32 of 33 shots Monday night in the 6-1 devastation of the Oilers.
Bobrovsky made nine saves on powerplays as the Oilers were just 1-for-6 when they had a man advantage.
Thus far in the playoffs, Bobrovsky has 14 wins and three shutouts. He is maintaining a 2.15 goals against average and has a .916 save percentage,
