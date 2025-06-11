Breakaway on SI

Panthers Expect Sam Bennett to Stay in Florida

The Florida Panthers are hoping to reach an accord with center Sam Bennett before free agency begins on July 1.

Scott Salomon

Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) and defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) defend against Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett (9) during the second period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) and defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) defend against Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett (9) during the second period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The NHL on TNT broadcasters seem to be looking for Sam Bennett to leave the Florida Panthers in free agency. They mention it every time he touches the puck or scores a goal.

According to The Athletic's James Mirtle, however, Bennett is not going to be wearing a new sweater next season.

"Sorry to disappoint any fans of teams that need a center — which honestly feels like at least half the league right now — but no one I spoke to around the league expects Sam Bennett to be available," Mirtle said. "He likes playing in Florida too much — and the feeling is mutual."

Bennett is having a post-season that could vault him to the top of the free agent list. He set a new record for most goals in a post season on the road, and leads the Panthers with 14 goals. The Panthers are up 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final over the Edmonton Oilers.

Mirtle believes Bennett will take a haircut on his annual average value to keep the team intact. Florida also has no state income tax, so that will offset the haircut Bennett is expected to take.

"Assuming he takes the old Elbo Room discount to remain a Panther, however, the intrigue will turn to fellow UFAs Ekblad and Brad Marchand," Mirtle said. "Bennett is likely to still cost, at minimum, $8 million per year, which would leave Florida with $11 million to replace a No. 1 defenseman, a top-nine winger and a backup goalie to get to a full lineup without major subtractions elsewhere."

The Panthers are going to have to decide what they are going to do with Ekblad and Marchand. It seems like Marchand, at 37 years old, has partnered with Ponce de Leon and has found the fountain of youth in South Florida.

Mirtle said Bill Zito will be challenged to keep everyone together and some real tough decisions are going to have to be made to keep the team intact.

"It feels likely that Ekblad, a career Panther, will get the bulk of that," Mirtle said. "But what if GM Bill Zito decides Marchand is an integral piece after the way he’s excelled this postseason? His asking price could top $8 million, even at age 37, and that would make for some real tough decisions in South Florida."

