Former Hurricanes Forward Weighs in on Mikko Rantanen Situation
When the Carolina Hurricanes acquired star forward Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24, they thought they had the potential face of their franchise for years to come.
As it turns out, he wasn't even in Carolina for two months.
After reportedly not committing to an extension before Friday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, the Hurricanes put Rantanen back on the market for other teams that he would be willing to commit to. The result is reportedly a trade to the Dallas Stars, whom he agreed to an eight-year deal worth $96 million ($12 million per year) with despite some initial roadblocks.
It was an unbelievably messy situation for the Hurricanes, and even their former players can see it. Martin Necas, who Carolina traded to Colorado in the initial deal for Rantanen, critcized the Hurricanes' approach in making the deal, but added that there's no hard feelings on his end.
“Obviously, I’ve seen [the rumours]. I still talk to the guys on the other team, too. It’s a tough position for them,” Necas told reporters Thursday. “They probably should have known that he would sign in Carolina if he gets there. I don’t know if he’s signing or not. But there’s lots of rumors. Nobody’s gonna know until something happens.
"I wish them, all the guys [in Carolina], the best of luck. And whatever happens, happens.”
Necas, 26, has been thriving in Colorado, scoring 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 14 games with his new team. In contrast, Rantanen has been a bit underwhelming in Carolina, recording six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 games and he hasn't scored a point in his past three games. It may be because of the Hurricanes' more defensive system and/or the shock of the trade for Rantanen, but the numbers are the numbers.
It's understandable why Carolina wanted a long-term commitment from Rantanen. Jake Guentzel, their big trade deadline acquisition last season, left in the offseason to sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and they clearly didn't want to lose another star for nothing.
However, not getting that commitment from Rantanen before the deal was a huge mistake. Now they they have a huge egg on their face, even if the package they get from the Stars is good, it likely won't be as good as what they gave up to get him in the first place.
All the while, Necas looks like a stud in Denver, adding insult to injury.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!