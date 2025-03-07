Sabres, Senators Finalize Huge Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators is now official. After reports broke earlier that the two sides were hammering out a trade, the organizations announced the details of the deal.
The Sabres sent center Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis GIlbert, and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Senators in exchange for center Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker.
Cozens arrives in Ottawa as the number two center the Senators have desired. The 6'3", right-shot center is a feisty playmaker who is responsible in his own end. His offense has stagnated over the past two seasons, and he has just 11 goals this season. Still, the skill and talent remain, and most believe this change of scenery will bring out his former production.
Cozens is also in the middle of a hefty contract. This is year two of a seven-year deal for Cozens, and he carries a salary cap hit of $7.1 million. With the Sens, he's hoping to outplay that deal, and Ottawa is hoping for the same.
Meanwhile, Norris is in the middle of his own long-term deal. He's currently in the third season of an eight-year deal. His contact carries an average annual value of $7.95 million. So far this season, he has 20 goals and 33 points in 53 games.
Bernard-Docker is looking for a fresh start. He's in the second season of a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $805,000. He's played just 24 games for the Senators this season and spent most of his time as a healthy scratch. With Buffalo, he'll get the chance to play more over the remaining regular season games.
This trade continues a busy deadline season for the Sabres. In addition to this organization-altering deal, the team recently agreed to contract extensions with veteran forwards Jordan Greenway and Jason Zucker.
