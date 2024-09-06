Ducks Lose Two Prospects to Significant Injuries
A pair of Anaheim Ducks prospects suffered offseason injuries and are expected to be out on a long-term basis. The Ducks announced that forward Beckett Sennecke and goalie Tomas Suchanek will need multiple months to recover from their injuries.
Sennecke suffered a foot fracture during training and is expected to be out for approximately six to eight weeks. The recent first-round pick (13th overall) wasn’t expected to make the Ducks roster, but will now have to miss the start of the 2024-25 seasons with his junior team.
About to enter his third season with the Oshawa Generals, Sennecke was one of the team’s best producers in 2023-24. In 63 games played, he scored 27 goals and 41 assists for 68 total points. In 16 postseason games, he notched 22 total points (10G-12A).
Sennecke will still have a chance to play with the Generals this season while Suchanek won’t be as lucky.
The Ducks announced that Suchanek will have to miss the next six to eight months due to a ruptured ACL. The 21-year-old goalie already underwent surgery to repair the issue, but the lengthy rehab process makes his 2024-25 season a lost cause.
Suchanek was a longshot to make the Ducks’ NHL roster but could have easily been looked at as a depth option in case of injuries.
Before announcing Suchanek’s injury, the Ducks signed 30-year-old netminder Oscar Dansk to a one-year, two-way contract. Dansk will likely fill the third-string goalie role where Suchanek may have been slotted in before.
Suchanek played 29 games with the Ducks’ American Hockey League affiliate, the San Diego Gulls last year and picked up a 14-10-5 record. In eight games at the ECHL level, he went 3-5-0.
Suchanek has the potential to be a solid netminder at the NHL level, but losing a whole year due to an ACL injury could dampen his progression into a regular. He helped lead Team Czechia to a silver medal at the World Junior Championship in 2023 while posting a 1.51 goals against average.
The Ducks have one of the best prospect pools in the NHL, but it’ll take a hit losing these two key names for that amount of time.
