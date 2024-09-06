Red Wings Pushing to Sign Two RFAs
The Detroit Red Wings have two of the NHL’s top remaining restricted free agents, but it looks like long-term contracts should be finalized in the near future. Forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Moritz Seider have yet to sign a new deal but talks have picked up in recent days.
According to the Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the Red Wings still have ground to cover with Raymond and Seider, but the focus is penning them both to long-term contracts.
“They aren’t there yet, but they are talking a lot and trying to hammer away and get this done,” Pagnotta said. “The focus is still on long-term, and talks have gained traction, but they’re still grinding away at it.”
The Red Wings have over $17 million in cap space to work with and that will likely be filled by these two signings.
Raymond was named to the All-Rookie team in 2022 and has recorded 174 points in (71G-103A) in 238 career games. In the 2023-24 season, he posted career-highs in goals (31), assists (41), and points (72).
The Red Wings selected Raymond fourth overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and he hasn’t disappointed one bit since joining the organization.
Seider is in the same boat as Raymond in that he also hasn’t disappointed since breaking into the Red Wings lineup. He also made the All-Rookie team in 2022 and won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.
In three NHL seasons, Seider is yet to miss a game, appearing in all 246 games in that time. As a budding top puck-moving defender, Seider has notched 113 assists and 134 total points in his career.
The Red Wings selected Seider with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Raymond and Seider are expected to be standout leaders of the Red Wings as they return to prominence in the NHL. Locking them into long-term deals should turn out to be a huge benefit for the Red Wings, no matter the dollar amount.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!