Former Avalanche Defenseman Announces Retirement
Longtime Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie has announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons, eight of which came in the Mile High City.
Barrie, 34, spent last season with the Calgary Flames, splitting time between them and their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers. The Victoria, British Columbia, native scored one goal and three points in 13 NHL games last season. He also had two goals and five points in 11 AHL games.
Colorado selected Barrie in the third round of the 2009 NHL Draft (No. 64 overall to be specific), and he made his debut for the team three years later near the end of the 2011-12 season. He then became a staple on the Avalanche's blue line, scoring 75 goals and 307 points in 484 games wearing burgundy.
In July of 2019, the Avalanche traded Barrie to the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a package for forward Nazem Kadri. His time in Toronto got off to a rough start under Mike Babcock, but he started to look more like himself when Sheldon Keefe took over behind the bench. He finished his lone season with the Maple Leafs with five goals and 39 points in 70 games.
After that, Barrie joined the Edmonton Oilers and found himself a long-term home, scoring 25 goals and 132 points in 190 games. He was then traded to the Nashville Predators at the 2023 trade deadline as part of a package for Mattias Ekholm, and remained in the Music City until the end of the 2023-24 season.
In total, Barrie finishes his NHL career with 110 goals and 508 points in 822 regular season games, plus two goals and 21 assists in 47 playoff games. He may not have been the best in his own end - his minus-82 career rating is more than enough proof of that, but he could always put up points and quarterback a power play.
Barrie also represented Canada at numerous international tournaments throughout his career. The most notable tournament was easily the 2015 IIHF World Championship, when he scored a goal and six points in 10 games to help Canada win gold. He also helped the country win silver at the 2017 World Championship and the 2011 World Junior Championship.
As he enters the next chapter of his life, Barrie undoubtedly leaves an impressive NHL career behind.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!