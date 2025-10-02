Former Capitals Star Takes on New Role Following Retirement
It is not every day when one of the NHL's greatest shootout players and one of the Washington Capitals' best players of the last decade gets to be on ESPN. But that was the case recently as ESPN announced they are signing TJ Oshie to be in their studio and analyze games for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Oshie had recently retired from the NHL but now picks up a new gig following his retirement.
Oshie joins former NHLers PK Subban. Mark Messier, and analyst John Buccigross in the ESPN Studios and they will all be together breaking down highlights and games and giving the little details that fans want to see.
Oshie won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in the 2018 season after the Capitals finally found a way to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the playoffs and get past the first round of the playoffs in the same season. Oshie won the cup with Washington that was also former superstar teammate Alex Ovechkin's first Stanley Cup Victory. Oshie and Ovechkin helped the Capitals take down the Vegas Golden Knights in their first season in 5 games in the Stanley Cup Final.
Oshie played for two teams in his 16-year career, the St. Louis Blues and the Washington Capitals. He played 7 seasons with the Blues and 9 seasons with the Capitals. Oshie suited up in 1010 career games and scored 302 goals and 393 assists to go along with the Stanley Cup ring to his name.
Oshie was also one of the best shootout players in NHL history and was always a joy to watch whenever he would hit the ice. And now with him having hung up the skates and joining the ESPN Studios and getting to breakdown hockey and talk about the sport he loved playing, it is a full circle moment for Oshie.
Oshie was always a player that nobody wanted to play against night in and night out because teams knew that he could really light up the scoresheet and, in a hurry. Oshie is one of those storybook players that will now get to bless fans TV screens again soon.
