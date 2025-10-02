Predators Center Returns as Second-Time Dad
After missing practice on hump day, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron was back at practice today, after welcoming his second child, a son named Jetson.
While many thought he would be out for a little while, McCarron returned to practice today. He is preparing for the Predators' matchup this weekend against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The former 25th overall selection in the 2013 NHL Draft has developed into a staple on the Predators' fourth line, leveraging his solid defensive play and tremendous strength to serve as a pillar down the middle for his team. Though his offensive output isn't stellar, he is physically imposing and able to shut down, if not match up well with the opposition, hulking over most everybody at six-foot-six and 231 pounds.
Over his eight seasons, McCarron has racked up the penalty minutes, with 422 in 308 games played, showing that he has no issue dropping the gloves and playing a mean game that should serve the Predators well, if they can squeeze their way into the playoffs. They failed to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, so they should be playing with a chip on their shoulder to prove their veteran group is worthy of competing for Lord Stanley.
McCarron has spent parts of the last five and a half seasons split between Nashville and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. He was traded by the Canadiens for forward Laurent Dauphin back in January 2020, in a minor league forward swap.
The acquisition gave the Predators an option to wear down the opposition physically, while keeping the puck out of their own net. He is a great insulator who can be moved around the lineup, in times of need, against the tougher teams across the Western Conference.
'Confirmation, baby McCarron number 2 has arrived. Does Michael McCarron have new dad energy?' “No, it’s old dad,” McCarron told Brooks Bratten of Predators.com.
'McCarron says the baby came around dinner time last night, and there was never a doubt he’d be back at practice today.'
With the regular season creeping closer and closer, and management set to shrink their rosters down in preparation for the gruelling 82-game schedule, it appears that McCarron, while excited about the newest addition to his family, was focused on getting back out there with the team.
