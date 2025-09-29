Breakaway on SI

Panthers Soldiering On Without Captain

The Florida Panthers believe that they can still go out there and compete without their captain.

Jacob Punturi

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
The Florida Panthers face a nearly impossible challenge in the coming season. The back-to-back champions are seeking a third consecutive Stanley Cup, but the road becomes even tougher after captain Aleksander Barkov suffered a knee injury that required surgery and will keep him out of action for the next seven to nine months.

The Panthers have become the new benchmark organization in the NHL from the top down. Which is why there is a belief from within the franchise that they can still go out there and compete without their captain in the lineup. General manager Bill Zito sat down with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic to discuss the impact of Barkov’s absence and how the team still plans to fight without him in the lineup.

”It’s going to be hard, but I think our guys are ready,” Zito said. “And you know the effort is going to be there and the focus is going to be there.”

LeBrun pointed to potential in-house replacements that could step up for Barkov. Players like Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell are two likely options to move to top-six center. But the way Zito sees things, it’s not just one player’s responsibility to step into Barkov’s shoes. Instead, it’s on the entire team to adjust and find ways to win.

“I’m not being cavalier, but I don’t look at it like it’s Lundell’s job (to replace Barkov) or it’s anybody’s job,” he said. “I just look at it that, look, we might play a little differently with him out of the lineup, but we still have to play hockey. Everybody still has to do their best, and we’ll clean up as many minor margins of error as we can, and we soldier on.”

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov
Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Soldier On

Soldiering on feels like a mantra for the Panthers over the past two seasons. The organization rose to the top of the NHL with some incredible roster construction and talent, yes, but they also overcame numerous setbacks and obstacles.

That’s not changing any time soon for the Panthers, at least not in the coming campaign. The Panthers have a target on their back as the defending champs, and the rest of the NHL smells blood in the water. The champions are wounded, but they are not out of the fight.

The Cats will have to follow this motto of soldiering on again as the regular season’s first game rapidly approaches. They might not have their captain, but the task remains unchanged. The Panthers are shooting for a third straight Stanley Cup victory, and they are accepting no excuses in that pursuit.

