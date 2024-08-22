New Forward Sees Huge Opportunity With Blues
The St. Louis Blues acquired a talented young forward in Dylan Holloway. After tendering and signing him the restricted free agent to a two-year contract, the Blues compensated the Edmonton Oilers with a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Now that Holloway is officially with the Blues, he can focus on the challenge and opportunity this upcoming season presents. He spoke with NHL Network after the deal was made official and he spoke about the expanded role he envisions himself playing with his new franchise.
"Yeah, for sure. I definitely feel I’m going to get more opportunity here in St. Louis," he said. "Edmonton has some pretty good star power up front, so it’s going to be near impossible to move those guys out of their spots."
Holloway seems to have a pretty coherent understanding of where he stood within the Oilers organization. He had a breakout performance in the postseason, playing his way into a top-six role and contributing on the power play. Despite the impressive play, the Oilers went out and acquired two more veterans to fill out their second and third lines. The moves left Holloway with steep competition to improve his role. Seeing the writing on the wall, he joins a young Blues team that can guarantee him more consistent ice-time.
Still, it's never easy to leave an organization you're fond of, especially when that team just went to the Stanley Cup Finals. Holloway described the decision as a bittersweet one, but he is now trying to focus on moving ahead with the Blues.
"I think for me, I’d say it’s a bittersweet pill to swallow just because you’re going to miss all the guys," he said. "I had some good relationships with the guys up there, but at the same time I’m excited for the opportunity, I’m excited to be part of this young group of guys in St. Louis and excited for the opportunity."
Holloway recorded five goals and seven points over 25 playoff games with the Oilers last season. He also averaged 11:30 minutes of ice time per game in the postseason. Both ice time and his offensive numbers jumped in the postseason, as it took him 38 regular season goals to record six goals and nine points. Moving to St. Louis he isn't guaranteed a specific line or role, but he's in a much better position to become a consistent NHL'er and dependable contributor for the Blues.
