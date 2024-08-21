Several Teams Should Show Interest in Predators Goalie
A recent report noted that prospect goalie Yaroslav Askarov requested a trade out of the Nashville Predators organization and would not report to the American Hockey League if that is where he’s assigned. The Predators expect to see their young netminder at training camp competing for a job, but it’s unlikely Askarov will land an NHL role.
The Predators have Juse Saros as their definite starting goalie, and Scott Wedgewood was recently signed likely to serve as the backup. Askarov is likely starting another season as the Predators’ third option, yet he feels ready to be an NHL regular.
With a trade request made and Askarov’s status as one of the top goalie prospects in the league, it’s fair to say several teams will express interest.
NHL.com’s Dan Rosen expects the Predators to deal Askarov before the start of the 2024-25 season, and they should get a sizable return.
“They better hope it's not the equivalent of the New York Islanders trading Roberto Luongo,” Rosen writes. “But they should be able to get high value for him.”
Rosen lists a number of teams who could use help between the pipes in both conferences. The Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Utah Hockey Club and Vegas Golden Knights could all express interest in the Western Conference.
The East will likely see teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers send feelers to the Predators.
Plenty of teams have their goalie tandems set, but they would also welcome this sort of change. Askarov is likely going to be one of the best goalies in the NHL in the near future. A young team that is on the verge of surging as a top team would be a perfect landing spot.
Utah and the Blackhawks make sense; they’re turning their organizations around with a growing core and a couple of future superstar talents. Utah specifically makes sense thanks to the new fan base hungry for a star goalie to rally around.
Also consider the Montreal Canadiens who just added Patrik Laine to their group. They have a large group of budding superstars, but a couple of goalies who don’t have a clear path in the NHL. Askarov would shore up the goaltending in Montreal as they are still looking to fill the hole left by Carey Price.
