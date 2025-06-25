Houston Continues Pushing for NHL Team
32 teams just aren’t enough for the NHL as expansion continues to be a topic of discussion within head offices. A key market like Atlanta has shown interest in a third chance at an NHL organization, but another massive U.S. city is also considering the possibility.
According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, Houston is also in the mix. An NHL board meeting is expected, and Houston and Atlanta are expected to be a pair of cities with interest in securing expansion teams.
Houston has been around the expansion conversation for quite some time, and the heat around them getting a team doesn’t seem to be dying down any time soon.
While the NHL has never ventured to Houston, the city has a noted history in the hockey world. There have been two different versions of the Houston Aeros between 1972 and 2013.
The first iteration of the Aeros played six seasons in the WHA, and was one of the best teams in the league for their entire run. In six years, they finished first in the league four times and won the Avco Cup championship twice.
One of the game’s all-time greats Gordie Howe spent four seasons with the Aeros between 1974 and 1977. Howe played 285 games with the Aeros and scored 369 points (121G-248A) between the ages of 45 and 48.
Following the 1977-78 season, the WHA Aeros ceased operations, leaving Houston without a hockey team until 1994. The new Houston hockey organization was also named the Aeros and was originally a part of the IHL, later the AHL.
The new iteration of the Aeros were the minor league affiliate of the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild.
The Aeros won the Turner Cup in 1999 as IHL champions, and later the Calder Cup in 2003 as AHL champions.
In 2013, the Aeros relocated to Iowa and became the Iowa Wild, and Houston has been without a professional hockey team ever since. Devoted fans have been pleading for hockey to return to Houston, and they might soon get their wish.
