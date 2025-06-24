Stars Most Desirable Franchise Among 2025 Draft Prospects
It's no secret that the Dallas Stars are one of the top franchises in the NHL. They've reached the Western Conference Finals three consecutive seasons, cementing themselves as a top organization in the West and a perennial Stanley Cup contender.
The Stars are also one of the best organizations for evaluating and drafting players into the NHL. Their current core is loaded with players drafted into the organization. That's why a recent poll of 2025-eligible draft prospects conducted by The Athletic revealed Dallas to be the most coveted destination among top prospects. Of the 40 responses, the Stars received seven first-place votes. They were the only organization to receive more than four.
It's no surprise that the Stars are so desired right now. Aside from superstar forward Mikko Rantanen, their core is homegrown. Fellow forwards Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, defensemen Thomas Harley, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Lian Bischel, and elite goalie Jake Oettinger are all draft picks developed within the Stars' system. Their success speaks for itself.
Texas is also an enviable location due to its lack of state income tax. The topic has become a hot-button one over the past few years. Especially with the recent run of championships in the state of Florida, another state without an income tax, there has been increased criticism toward those franchises for having an unfair advantage. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman doesn't view it as an issue and the league isn't going to address it further anytime soon.
What that means for the players is they can take home a higher net pay if they play for the Stars. The incoming players and younger are much more aware and savvy financially, and the desire to play in Dallas has to be fueled by the economic opportunity as well.
Put it all together, and the Stars are a hot commodity. Multiple 2025-eligible draft prospects would love to call Dallas home, making the Stars the most desired franchsie among the incoming class of players.
