Hughes Brothers React to NHL 25 Cover
The latest edition of EA Sports' long-running video game series won't have just one cover athlete, but three, all from the same family at that.
After leaks earlier in the week, EA officially announced that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, as well as New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and defenseman Luke Hughes, will adorn the cover of NHL 25. Shortly after the announcement, the Hughes brothers opened up on how special it was for them to be on the cover together.
"We feel incredibly honored to be on the cover of NHL 25," Quinn said, per NHL.com. "Being featured alongside my brothers is the sort of thing you dream about as a kid but could never imagine happening in real life."
All three Hughes brothers have developed into bonafide stars, or in Luke's case, seem to be well on their way to becoming one. Quinn, the oldest of the trio and the No. 7 pick by Vancouver in 2018, has become one of the league's best puck-moving defensemen. The 24-year-old is coming off his best season, recording 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games to win his first Norris Trophy.
Jack, the middle child and No. 1 overall pick by New Jersey in 2019, may have the highest ceiling in the family. The 23-year-old took a while to get going, but broke out in 2022-23 to score 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 78 games to help the Devils earn 112 points, the best regular season in franchise history.
"It was a very proud moment for all of us when we saw the Deluxe cover," Jack said. "It reminded us that on the ice we're competitors, always learning from each other, but off the ice we're brothers who love to play hockey."
Luke, the youngest brother and the No. 4 overall pick by New Jersey in 2021, just completed his first full NHL season, finishing with a very impressive 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 82 games. If the 20-year-old follows the path his brothers have set forth, then he will be a special player very soon.
"Being on the cover with my brothers is incredibly exciting," Luke said. "We have a one-of-a-kind hockey story growing up together and now a one-of-a-kind cover. We can't wait for fans to experience NHL 25."
NHL 25 releases on Oct. 4 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. That same day, Jack, Luke and the Devils will usher in the new season when they face the Buffalo Sabres in Prague, Czechia.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!