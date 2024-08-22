Oilers Superstar Named NHL's Top Center
It was an obvious choice from the start, but NHL Network has named Edmonton Oilers’ superstar Connor McDavid as the top center in the league right now. Rolling along with their top players by each position, NHL Network didn’t need to have much debate over who the league’s best center is.
This is McDavid’s eighth consecutive year being named top center by NHL Network, and he’s only getting better with each passing season. Before embarking on a record-breaking playoff run, McDavid put up an astounding 132 points (32G-100A) in 76 games played in 2023-24.
McDavid finished third in Hart Trophy voting as the NHL’s most valuable player, an award he’s already won three times. While his regular season was already absurdly good, his postseason performance may have been even more notable.
The Oilers fought all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final after going down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers. Despite the Cup Final loss, McDavid was selected as the Conn Smythe winner for playoff MVP.
In 25 games played, McDavid approached Wayne Gretzky-like numbers. McDavid scored eight goals but a record 34 assists for 42 total points. That kind of production placed McDavid fourth all-time for points in a single postseason.
There are plenty of other great centers in the NHL, but no one can approach the kind of skill and production McDavid brings every year.
McDavid’s Oilers’ teammate Leon Draisaitl finished fourth in NHL Network’s top 20 list. The Oilers were one of four teams to have multiple centers within the top 20. The Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and Vancouver Canucks also have a pair of centers featured.
When NHL Network releases its list of the top players in the NHL regardless of position, it’s likely McDavid will once again be the top name.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!