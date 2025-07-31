Top Prospect Will Make Immediate Impact With Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens fan base erupted watching Ivan Demidov's NHL debut, in which No. 93 sweaters filled the Bell Centre, and the Russian star winger electrified with two brilliant displays from his endless bag of tricks.
He was very good in his debut, though if you're basing it on points, he was quiet during the second and third period against the Chicago Blackhawks, and was used sparingly against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Canadiens' final game before their Stanley Cup playoffs matchup with the Washington Capitals.
So, to this point, Demidov's official NHL regular season stat line reads two points in two games, but those two points came in the first period of his debut. Then, in the playoffs, against a veteran Capitals squad, with high prospects of making some noise deep into the playoffs, Demidov was held to just two assists in the five-game series.
However, this was just a taste; Demidov, much like Lane Hutson, roughly a year prior, was getting his feet wet, and both made an immediate impact. Hutson, then, had an offseason to prior for the rigors of the long NHL schedule, and arrived for game one and never looked back.
Demidov has a bit of an edge over Hutson, thanks to the five playoff games, ahead of his rookie year, and it appears that he has taken those mental notes and put everything into making the best of the most pivotal offseason of his young career.
It can be likened to an Anderson Silva, for those who watch the UFC. Silva would let his opponent throw combinations, and he would methodically study, watching for anything that stood out, and then he would attack. All those mental cues, and little tendencies were now etched, and Silva attacked ferociously, often overwhelming his opponent.
Demidov got pushed around by Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson, as many opponents do, but the awful taste in his mouth from getting smacked hasn't been forgotten, and it has lit a spark under No. 93, who can't be kept off the ice.
Viewed as a favorite to win the Calder Trophy in 2025-26, Demidov has been steady at work, ensuring that he is ready when the season kicks off.
Many have predicted what Demidov's final stat line could resemble after he plays a full 82-game schedule, and the 60-70 point range seems to be the sweet spot. The top two rookie scorers in 2024-25 were Hutson (66) and Macklin Celebrini (63).
If Demidov scores in that range, he would certainly put himself in a good spot to take home some hardware at season's end.
The year 1993, and his number being 93 is no coincidence, Demidov wants the ultimate prize, and he is preparing with the mindset that Lord Stanley is his to lose, and the drought will end.
