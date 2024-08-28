Injuries Stall Maple Leafs Free Agent Signing
The Toronto Maple Leafs made several key additions to kick off free agency, namely defensemen Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson and goaltender Anthony Stolarz. However, one of their reported additions has yet to officially sign after nearly two months.
Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, who spent the past three seasons with the Dallas Stars, reportedly signed a two-year, $3 million deal ($1.5 million AAV) with Toronto on July 1. Just a few days later, though, reports emerged that there were serious concerns about a knee injury he suffered late last season. Stars general manager Jim Nill said that Hakanpaa had undergone an arthroscopic knee procedure, but he wasn't expected to need any additional procedures.
The fact that it's been so long makes the prospect of Hakanpaa actually playing for the Leafs look less and less likely. TSN's Chris Johnston recently broke down the situation on TSN Radio 1050's "First Up."
“He didn’t actually sign. And where the confusion comes in is that the Leafs obviously had an intent to sign him on July 1. When Brad Treliving was speaking to reporters he talked about his excitement to add Jani Hakanpaa. And to the best of my knowledge, the reason it hasn’t happened is the concern about an injury he had to end last season,” Johnston said. “His knee is basically bone on bone at this point. And you’ve got a player who thinks he can play, but there are maybe some medical opinions that are casting doubt on that. And we’ll just have to see if they ultimately do sign him.
"The fact it’s gone on this long probably doesn’t suggest good things, encouraging things. You know, when they made Auston Matthews captain a couple weeks ago, [general manager] Brad Treliving said at that time to reporters he thought it would be resolved one way or another pretty soon. But the longer it goes and he doesn’t have a contract, it doesn’t look like he’s going to end up with one. The best I can say right now is I don’t know 100 per cent it’s not going to go that way, but the writing doesn’t appear to be too encouraging.”
Hakanpaa, 32, last played on March 16, when the Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 at home. He finished the regular season with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 64 games did not appear at all during Dallas' run to the Western Conference Final.
The Finnish defenseman was a 2010 fourth-round pick by the St. Louis Blues, though he didn't make his NHL debut until the 2019-2020 season with the Anaheim Ducks. In 288 career games, Hakanpaa has recorded 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) while averaging just over 18 minutes of ice time.
Hopefully Hakanpaa is able to come back sooner rather than later, but based on the latest updates, it doesn't sound like health is on his side.
