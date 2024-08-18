Jeremy Swayman Updates Contract Negotiations With Bruins
After three years of sharing the net with Linus Ullmark, the Boston Bruins are finally ready to give full-time starting goalie duties to 25-year-old Jeremy Swayman. The Bruins dealt Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators earlier in the offseason and are expected to give Swayman the starting duties.
Before Swayman can make his first start of the 2024-25 season, however, he and the Bruins need to agree on a new contract. Swayman is still a restricted free agent, despite having plenty of time to get a deal done and being arbitration-eligible.
Swayman and the Bruins went to arbitration last year and the star netminder vowed to never go through that process again.
Without an arbitration case filed this time around, Swayman and the Bruins will have to come to their own agreement. Previous reports have indicated that the two sides are “not close” to putting pen to paper, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost.
Swayman joined NESN and was asked about his negotiations and if he’s confident he will have something done by the start of the season.
“There’s a lot of confidence,” Swayman said. “I say that because I’ve treated it like business as usual this year.”
Knowing what he went through last year, Swayman has a new approach this year and is ready for whatever the negotiation process may hold.
"I know that it will take care of itself with time,” Swayamn said. “All I can do is control how I'm going to be a better goalie for the Boston Bruins this year. That's all I'm focused on, and I know, again, it'll work out.”
Last year’s arbitration awarded Swayman a one-year deal worth $3.475 million. Some early projections on his new contract would make Swayman one of the richest goalies in the NHL.
Expectations give Swayman a deal that earns him at least $6 million against the salary cap if not more. $6 million would make Swayman one of the top-10 highest-paid netminders in the NHL.
No matter where the negotiations go, Swayman is excited about the Bruins in 2024-25. They’ll look to come back as a stronger team and strive for something special, and their starting goalie is happy to be along for the ride.
“I couldn't be happier to be a Bruin."
