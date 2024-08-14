Projecting Jeremy Swayman's Next Contract With Bruins
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Boston Bruins have made the decision to commit to a full-time starting goalie rather than rotating with a high-level pairing. The Bruins are committing to 25-year-old Jeremy Swayman to lead them between the pipes.
After sharing the net with Linus Ullmark for the last three seasons in Boston, Swayman will be given the keys to backstop one of the top teams in the NHL. However, before he can officially take over, the Bruins need to sign Swayman to a new contract.
Swayman is one of the multiple restricted free agents still without a contract for the 2024-25 season. While there doesn’t appear to be any worry between the Bruins and Swayman, pen still needs to be put to paper.
When Swayman finally signs his new contract, it could make him one of the highest-paid goalies in the NHL.
NHL Network analyst Stu Grimson was asked what the numbers will look like when the Bruins make things official.
“I got to believe if it doesn’t start with a six, it’s high fives,” Grimson said. “I would say six, give or take.”
Grimson juiced the total to a peak of $6.5 million, which would make Swayman the sixth-highest-paid netminder in the NHL, based on salary cap hit. Even if he lands in the “high fives,” he would still be in the top 10.
The Bruins have the cap space to sign a deal of that dollar amount right away. With over $8.6 million remaining and just one roster spot remaining, the Bruins could sign Swayman and be ready to rock and roll for the upcoming season.
Swayman was eligible to file for arbitration this offseason but decided against it after vowing last year he never wanted to go through that process again. He stuck to his word and is now just waiting for the Bruins to make a new offer.
There is no need to worry as a Bruins fan about Swayman’s situation. He should re-sign in Boston no problem, and lead them as one of the top starting netminders in the league.
In 132 career games, Swayman holds a 79-33-15 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.34 goals against average.
