Kings Hope to Clinch Playoff Berth
The Los Angeles Kings can clinch their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with their latest contest looming. The Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers in a Saturday afternoon matchup. If they defeat the Oilers in any fashion, those two points will officially clinch them a playoff berth.
The Kings can also earn a postseason spot if they lose in overtime or a shootout to the Oilers. However, they will need some help. If they only earn a point, they will need the Calgary Flames to lose in regulation to the Vegas Golden Knights.
With the Kings on the edge of clinching their spot, credit is due to the team's forward group. Between the group taking the next step and the acquisitions brought in to improve their depth, they have one of the most imposing position groups in the Western Conference. Adrian Kempe has become an elite scorer in the NHL, Andrei Kuzmenko has been the perfect addition to their top-six, and Quinton Byfield has stepped up his production in the second half of the season.
Their goaltending is also a huge reason why they have a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup. Veteran puck-stopper Darcy Kuemper has solidified the position. In 45 starts, he's compiled a 27-10-7 with a 2.08 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage, and four shutouts.
Getting past the Oilers will be a tough challenge. The two teams have each won one game in the regular season series with two left to play. There is also a growing consensus that these two teams will meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which would mark the fourth season in a row these two teams would have done so.
